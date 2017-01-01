Quick Guide for Linux user access control list (ACL)

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?
In UNIX system you always need to deal with security towards the system. File or directory level user access control is one of them. Mainly the purpose of the user access control list ACL is to provide secure access to the flies and directory within the system. This Post will quickly guide you how to configure ACL on Linux.