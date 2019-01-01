 

6 Methods To Create A File In Specific Size In Linux

Posted by 2daygeek on Feb 4, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
2daygeek.com; By Vinoth 		Mail this story
Print this story

2DayGeeK: This tutorial helps you to create a file in specific size in Linux using multiple ways.

  Nav
» Read more about: Story Type: Tutorial; Groups: Linux

« Return to the newswire homepage

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.

 