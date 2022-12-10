New Kubernetes 1.26 release boosts security, storage, teases dynamic resource allocation
The new Kubernetes 1.26 release integrates new security, storage, container registry and performance capabilities. A total of 6,877 individuals representing 976 different companies contributed to the release.
One of the biggest improvements in the 1.26 release isn’t to be found in any one piece of code, but rather in how the project is managed.
