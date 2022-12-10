Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

New Kubernetes 1.26 release boosts security, storage, teases dynamic resource allocation

Posted by tk21 on Dec 10, 2022 11:56 AM EDT

VentureBeat; By Sean Michael Kerner Mail this story

Print this story

The new Kubernetes 1.26 release integrates new security, storage, container registry and performance capabilities. A total of 6,877 individuals representing 976 different companies contributed to the release.



One of the biggest improvements in the 1.26 release isn’t to be found in any one piece of code, but rather in how the project is managed.

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.