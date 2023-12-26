Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

4 Best Free and Open Source Console BitTorrent Clients

Posted by sde on Dec 26, 2023 11:42 AM EDT

LinuxLinks.com; By LinuxLinks Mail this story

Print this story

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. BitTorrent, also referred to as simply torrent, is an internet transfer protocol for peer-to-peer file sharing (P2P). It lets users download files from the internet. Unlike HTTP and FTTP, BitTorrent is a distributed transfer protocol.



Full article

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.