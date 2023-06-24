 

Red Hat is Shooting Itself in the Foot, Again

Red Hat announced that it would start locking the source code for CentOS packages behind a subscription paywall, making it very much harder to build derivative and RHEL-compatible distributions like Rocky Linux and others.

