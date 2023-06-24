Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

Red Hat is Shooting Itself in the Foot, Again

Posted by fosspost on Jun 24, 2023 9:34 AM EDT

FOSS Post; By M.Hanny Sabbagh Mail this story

Print this story

Red Hat announced that it would start locking the source code for CentOS packages behind a subscription paywall, making it very much harder to build derivative and RHEL-compatible distributions like Rocky Linux and others.



Red Hat announced that it would start locking the source code for CentOS packages behind a subscription paywall, making it very much harder to build derivative and RHEL-compatible distributions like Rocky Linux and others.





This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.